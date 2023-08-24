KC mechanics see an influx of service calls amid heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Larry Crowdis has been in the auto repair business for nearly 40 years. His shop, Larry’s Auto Service in Kansas City, Mo., has seen an increase in broken air conditioners.

“Air conditioning, air conditioning… drivability and air conditioning are today's top priorities,” said Crowdis. “But that's been the kind of the dominating factor right now is comfort and reliability.”

Larry's Auto Service isn't alone. KSHB 41 News called nearly a dozen auto repair shops on Wednesday, all of them said they were busy.

Crowdis said drivers can avoid their air conditioning going out by keeping up on routine maintenance and not pushing the vehicle in extreme conditions. He said, though, it is becoming harder for people to put their cars first with the cost of parts and service rising.

“I've seen so much in 40 years that there's not a lot that surprises me anymore. What does surprise me is the costs of things and the choices people have to make between the rent or car payment, the car maintenance or repair,” said Crowdis.

As for his mechanics working in a hot garage, Crowdis noticed each summer that the temperature ticks up a little bit more.

“I was very proactive this year. You know, we do have of course, our drinking fountains with hot and cold water but I installed mini split-air conditioners in the shops for the boys that worked for me. So the technicians are working in 78 degrees all day long and no humidity,” said Crowdis.

He said that if you notice fluid on the ground after you park or move your vehicle, that is a good sign to take it to be looked at.