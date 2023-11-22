KC mother shares how she celebrates late son over holidays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rosilyn Temple is prepping for Thanksgiving — cooking her turkey, greens and her son's favorite peach cobbler.

This year, she's hosting in her new Raytown home.

"It is a fresh start," Temple said. "I got peace."

It's also the first time she's moved since her son, Antonio Thompson, was killed in 2011 at the age of 26. This Thanksgiving marks 12 years since his passing.

"You know, he was gonna cook at his apartment, new apartment," Temple said. "He didn’t get to cook at his apartment. He hadn’t been there over a month."

Temple said the first few Thanksgivings and holidays were too painful to celebrate.

"It was so hard to even get up and want to cook," Temple said. "I had my kids and my grandkids, so I pulled through, and I trust in God."

She said it gets better every year, but it never goes away.

"This affects the family in the worst way," Temple said. "Here I stand, 12 years out, and want to scream today."

This year, more families will be feeling the pain of an empty seat at the dinner table. Just in the past month, the city lost two teenagers — Aaron Amparan, 15, and Amauri Hughes, 17.

Temple said she's never seen violence to this extent, especially with young children.

"I’m going to the age of 13-years-old homicide scene," Temple said. "15, 15, 16, 18. These kids haven’t had a chance."

Part of her healing process includes going to scenes to help families through the initial stages of grief via KC Mothers in Charge. Temple called her work her purpose.

"'Cause we have a problem, and it is a community problem," Temple said. "You don’t get over this. You learn to live and heal through the process."

She said the best thing for families to do is to stay busy.

"You do the best so you can remember your child, what they love," she said. "[And] you make sure you do that on Thanksgiving, or any holiday. Like the birthdays, you celebrate. Don’t act like they didn’t exist."

Temple celebrates by making some of her son's favorite Thanksgiving foods, like the peach cobbler. This Thanksgiving, she's feeling grateful for being able to continue her purpose and cook for her family in her new home.

"I haven’t had this peace in a long time," she said. "I’m grateful."

—