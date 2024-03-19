KC music organization worried proposed Royals Stadium out of tune with Crossroads Arts District

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A non-profit music organization operating out of Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District is worried the proposed Royals stadium is out of tune with the neighborhood.

Rural Grit helps bring music to the Crossroads Arts District by bringing performers to The Brick, a bar and eatery, where they've held performances on Mondays for the last two decades.

“Rural Grit has been here in the east Crossroads since it’s very, very early stages. Before there was anyone down here you know, this has been our home," said Rick Johnson, banjo player and spokesperson for the group. “Where musicians themselves can get together, share our music, be friends together.”

Johnson and Rural Grit's Executive Director Kim Stanton worry what would happen to an area known for the arts if a stadium moves in.

“This will become a sports entertainment area and not a music area," Johnson said. “Local, live, original music will suffer.”

The most immediate concern is how construction would impact business at the venue they perform. They say after that, there's no telling how the area would be changed.

“I think you can’t predict. You cannot predict what’s going to happen and I can’t be sold a prediction," Stanton said. “We feel in jeopardy. We were pretty gob smacked. I would say that’s for sure. And it’s not just us here, it’s the entire arts community.”

Monday night the group presented music in opposition to the stadium development project.

They're calling for people to vote against the project in the April 2 vote.

Rural Grit will be hosting similar performances until the vote on Mondays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.