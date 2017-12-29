KC NAACP: Westport privatization ‘will not solve the real issues that we are dealing with'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City branch of the NAACP said the City Council made a bad decision in privatizing the streets of Westport in an attempt to reduce violent crime.

“Although privatization is much in style these days, it cannot and will not solve the real issues that we are dealing with,” Rev. Dr. Rodney Williams, president of the Kansas City branch of the NAACP, said.

It has been a violent year in Westport, including the death of off-duty Lee’s Summit Officer Thomas Orr, who was shot and killed while inside Californos.

Last week, the City Council voted 8-5 to approve the controversial ordinance.

The council members in opposition to the ordinance, like the NAACP, said it will create a path for discrimination.

"If you want to use screening devices that is fine. But use those screening devices at the entrance of those private businesses. Do not take away public streets and make them private," Williams said.

Williams said the City Council’s decision will become a slippery slope that will violate people’s civil rights.

"I am not confident with those measures. Reason I am not confident with those measures – I do not trust private citizens to make decisions concerning training and detaining people. So I think that is a job for police," Williams said.

The Westport Community Improvement District provided this statement in response to the NAACP’s concern:

"The only reason Westport wants to prohibit weapons is to protect lives – while upholding the civil liberties of all who visit.”

---