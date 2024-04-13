KC native brings healing through music at SevenDays Community Kindness Festival

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Saturday marks the 10 year anniversary of the deadly shootings at two Jewish facilities in Overland Park, Kansas, that killed Reat Underwood, William Corporon and Terri LaManno.

In the 10 years that followed, Mindy Corporon, who is William’s daughter and Reat’s mom, started a non-profit organization called SevenDays. The goal of the organization is to overcome hate by promoting kindness and understanding through education and dialogue.

One way people have healed from this tragedy is through music. People can come to the Community Kindness Festival at the Jewish Community Center to keep this healing going.

Kate Cosentino is the festival’s headliner. She’s an Overland Park native who grew up singing at the Jewish Community Center. But her connection to this tragedy is different than most.

"My cousin Terri LaManno was one of the victims, and a lot of my friends were auditioning inside during that,” Cosentino said. "It was just harrowing. You know, you have that feeling in your gut of just like deer in headlights."

In the 10 years that have followed, she’s clung even tighter to music.

"Here's a story, either something I faced or something someone else has faced,” she said. “And I think that's the power of music."

She’s now a full-time singer songwriter living in Nashville. You may recognize her as a singer from NBC's "The Voice," where she made it to the Knockout Round.

Performing at the festival in her hometown on Sunday is just one of many ways Cosentino has also continued to spread kindness. It’s proof that even in the moments when words fall, music will rise.

“When it’s your community, the reality hits in an even deeper way than it ever possibly could,” Cosentino said. "My hope is that you'll have empathy for the people around you."