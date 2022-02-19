KC native fashion designer among local artists featured in 'Bel-Air'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Inside Whitney Manney's studio in the West Side, the creations of the 31-year-old award-winning fashion and textile designer are as bold as her dreams growing up.

"I want to create stuff that's just like it challenges you to wear your statement — I want you to wear your confidence on your sleeve," Manney said.

Her creations caught the eye of a costume designer working on "Bel-Air," the reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” who texted Manney one day last summer.

"The character that they wanted to pull from for me was Ashley Banks. So little sis — fun, cute," Manney said.

Once the show, whose creator is from Kansas City, picked out Manney's items online, she tailored them and shipped them out in September.

"Things that are really big statement-makers, a couple of skirts that are like full pattern and full color, they don't hold back a lot of earrings," Manney said.

The rest of the world got to see them when "Bel-Air" debuted on Peacock this week.

"It’s wild to see things living outside of the studio, and it's even crazier to see on the TV screen," Manney said.

One of Manney's shirts can be spotted in episode two.

"It’s kind of camo-inspired print," Manney said. "It’s actually a digital drawing I did a couple of years ago. I just happen to have a couple of extra transfers of it."

A charmeuse scarf makes an appearance in the third episode.

"It’s actually a pattern I designed this past summer, so it’s a mix of acrylic and gouache paints," Manney said.

She believes this opportunity will lead to others for her as well as fellow Kansas City artists featured in the reboot.

The Kansas City Art Institute graduate has this advice for young designers:

"Always honor your inner child artists, like the kid artist wants to come out and play," Manney said. "You know, give yourself time to experiment and try new things, and don't be afraid to really put yourself out there where you think you’re ready or not. I did not think for an opportunity like this, but here we are."