KC native living in Frankfurt, Germany, excited for Chiefs versus Dolphins game

KANSAS CITY, Mo — As the city of Frankfurt gears up for the highly anticipated Kansas City Chiefs versus Miami Dolphins football game this Sunday, one Kansas City native is feeling the excitement thousands of miles away.

Preston Hereford, a local Lee's Summit man has been living in Frankfurt for the past two years is ready to represent his hometown Chiefs. As his two worlds meet, Hereford said the city of Frankfurt is ready to welcome the National Football League this week.

"It's kind of bizarre, actually. I feel like two different lives are colliding," Hereford said. "My two homes are colliding into one space and it's really fun to see people walking around with Chiefs jerseys on and people walking around with Chiefs gear on."

Since the NFL made the announcement months ago, the city of Frankfurt has been preparing for this big week. With kick-off in just a few days, Chiefs Kingdom has made its presence felt even across the sea.

“Let me tell you this, I haven't seen a single person with a Dolphins jersey, but I've seen lots of people with Chiefs jerseys," Hereford said.

For the past years the NFL has brought American football to cities around the world, including Frankfurt. Hereford said the city has started welcoming visitors and making sure they feel like they're at home.

"Something interesting, a lot of the local grocery stores and the stores in Germany are having a special American week," Hereford said. "They're selling American food, which isn't very authentic."

The KC Chiefs are set to take on the Mimi Dolphins, a match-up many in the stadium and around the world will have a close eye on.

"They sold out in seconds, some movie theaters are actually showing the games live," Hereford said.

Chiefs fans from around the world are eagerly looking forward to an electrifying game this weekend, but Hereford said for those visiting Frankfurt, soak it all in and enjoy the experience.

"See some of the sights, visit the old town, visit some of these other places and get a little bit of a taste of Germany," Hereford said. "We can get the full 100% Chiefs all the time at home."

The game is set to kick off on Sunday at 8:30 a.m Central Time. For those in Kansas City, KSHB 41 your 'Home of the Chiefs' will be broadcasting the game live.

