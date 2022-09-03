KC natives opt in on staycations, festivals for Labor Day weekend amid high travel costs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the high cost of travel, many families around the Kansas City metro are opting in on staycations.

“We usually just grill out at home, but since we have access to the kayaks this weekend, it’s the lake,” said Sarah Calhoon, who spent Saturday at Longview Lake with her family.

The Calhoons usually prefer staycations anyway, but with the cost of everything going up, traveling far was not even a consideration for the weekend.

“The prices going up kind of forces me to want to stay home a little bit more often, as far as traveling for fun and work,” Calhoon said. “I like to stay at Airbnbs, and even those prices seem to have gone up.”

Fortunately, there is no shortage of festivals over the Labor Day weekend for those who choose to stay in town:

