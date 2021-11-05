KC nonprofit aims to combat violent crime with new community resource

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People in need of help and groups offering to provide help are being brought together through a new initiative by nonprofit KC Common Good.

KC Common Good created what's been described as a one stop shop for people dealing with issues that range from mental health and addiction to housing and other needs.

The new resource focuses on two areas: community connector and community calendar.

The community connector connects people to resources from area organizations. The calendar allows organizations to advertise events like job fairs and town halls.

Klassie Alcine, president of KC Common Good, said the point of the new resource is to combat violent crime by providing support to people likely to become victims of it.

"If you can provide food to your son, if you're able to get the medical assistance that you need, if you need help to a therapist because you're dealing with some mental health issues, that immediate need access can help change future behavior so you're not leading into a life of crime," Alcine said.

Alcine said community resources could be added to their community connector. She asked organizations interested to contact KC Common Good.

People who don't have access to a computer can call 211 to be connected.