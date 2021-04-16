KC nonprofit using film to promote community unity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Uniting people is the goal of KC nonprofit FaceKC, and the group is using the unique approach of film to accomplish their goal.

The nonprofit recently released a trailer for a superhero movie called "Arche Sapiens."

Filmmaker Khalid Abdulquaadir said there's a bigger goal than just making a film.

"Engaging superheroes through art, allows us to have a very vast demographic appeal and reach. So, we can invite artists from various demographics, various backgrounds to come to the table and be part of the project," Abdulquaadir explained.

The filmmaker added the nonprofit's focus is to strengthen community relationships and create opportunities for everyone under a three-phase approach.

Awareness Outreach Impact

Abdulquaadir explained in phase one, their awareness campaign included building better relationships between the police and community.

The trailer is the next step in an effort to make the public aware of the work they're trying to do.

Finally, the focus will turn to getting businesses involved and making an investment.

Abdulquaadir said the project aims to bring people together around common goals that could lead to future long-lasting relationships.

"Just from the simple act of knowing someone else, having a relationship with someone else, it can impact your interactions and engagement with these individuals later," he said.

The nonprofit is currently fundraising for the film project. People can learn more about FaceKC and the mission on their website.

