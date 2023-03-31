2023 NFL Draft stage in Kansas City to start construction Sunday, April 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting Sunday, April 2, it’s going to start looking a lot like an NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Organizers announced Friday that the league will start construction of the 2023 NFL Draft Theater on Sunday.

The theater will play off the front facade on the south side of Union Station and will open up to the great lawn at the National World War 1 Museum and Memorial.

RELATED | Organizers announce road closures surrounding 2023 NFL Draft sites

Organizers predict construction of the theater will take two weeks.

The Kansas City Sports Commission said Friday that the league will assume occupancy of parts of Union Station’s interior, non-ticketed spaces between April 17-20.

The draft is slated to start on Thursday, April 27 and wrap up on Saturday, April 29.

RELATED | Complete 2023 NFL Draft Coverage

On Monday, April 10, organizers will start work on building out the NFL Draft Experience on the grounds of the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Organizers expect to begin the load-in of the activation of the NFL Draft Experience on the south side of the National World War I Museum and Memorial on April 23.

—

