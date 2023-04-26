8 pop-up shops to give fans chance to score NFL Draft merchandise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There will be no shortage of options for Kansas Citians looking for merchandise to commemorate the 2023 NFL Draft.

The NFL Shop will set up six pop-up shops within the NFL Draft Experience footprint and two more outside the the footprint to give fans a chance to score merchandise.

Access to the NFL Draft Experience footprint requires fans to download the free NFL One Pass app. There is no cost to enter the draft.

For fans without the app looking to buy merchandise, the two locations outside the footprint will be located near the entrance off of Wyandotte Street and Memorial Drive on the south side of the National World War I Museum and Memorial and in the lobby of the Westin at Crown Center.

Fans for a select number of NFL clubs, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders will have the chance to score Hugo Boss merchandise.

The merchandise shops will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

