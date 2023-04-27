ESPN draft analyst, Missouri native Matt Miller prepares for draft weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Miller grew up in Missouri and has spent countless hours supporting the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.

He's dedicated his professional life to being an expert on all things NFL Draft. For him, it's much more than a three-day experience.

"It'll start, next week honestly, watching players for the 2024 Draft," Miller said. "Then my wife will force me to take a week off."

Miller says if the Kansas City Chiefs stay at pick 31 in the first round, fans should hope for a new wide receiver or pass rusher.

"Those are the pockets in this draft where there should be some really good players," Miller said. "But with the number of picks they have this year, you can't rule them out moving up the board if there's a player they like."

He loves the draft because it represents hopes and dreams for teams and for athletes. He says that Chiefs fans, especially after last year's draft, should have a deep appreciation for what the NFL Draft can provide.

"You can look at the eight rookies who played huge roles last year," Miller said. "It is so important to not only get young talent but also players who can backfill your roster and push you to another Super Bowl run."

Miller will be seen primarily during ESPN's coverage of Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

"It's awesome to see how much of the sports world is centered around Kansas City right now," Miller said. "People from all over the country get to see how great of a sports town this is."

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

