How to get to Kansas City by train from each NFL city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Your author freely admits to having a favorite song when the karaoke microphones come out at a party.

“I’m going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come.”

The song, written by a pair of songwriters in 1952, has been covered by several musicians ( Fats Domino , James Brown , Little Richard [mostly], the Beatles [kinda], among others).

As the song continues, its lyrics are apt as Kansas City gets ready to welcome NFL fans this April at the 2023 NFL Draft .

“I might take a train, I might take a plane, but if I have to walk, I’m going just the same.”

Indeed, fans looking to go to Kansas City for the draft by rail have plenty of options.

Kansas City is served by both interstate and regional train service thanks to Amtrak’s Southwest Chief and River Runner routes.

Perhaps the best part of taking a train to Kansas City for the draft? Kansas City’s rail terminal is Union Station, which will be right at the heart of NFL Draft events. Even better? Union Station is directly connected to the city’s KC Streetcar , allowing fans to explore even further, all while staying on the rails.

Here’s how to get to Kansas City by train for each NFL team:

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills: Grab the No. 449 train, Lake Shore Limited, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Buffalo. Round Trip Cost: $274 (Coach); $958 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 449 train, Lake Shore Limited, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Buffalo. Miami Dolphins : Grab the No. 98 Train, Silver Meteor, to Washington, DC. From there, grab the No. 29 train, Capitol Limited, to Chicago. Finally, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Miami. Round Trip Cost: $482 (Coach); $2,820 (Sleeper).

: Grab the No. 98 Train, Silver Meteor, to Washington, DC. From there, grab the No. 29 train, Capitol Limited, to Chicago. Finally, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Miami. New England Patriots: Grab the No. 449 train, Lake Shore Limited, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Boston. Round Trip Cost: $360 (Coach); $1,356 (Sleeper) .

Grab the No. 449 train, Lake Shore Limited, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Boston. . New York Jets: Grab the No. 49 train, Lake Shore Limited, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to New York. Round Trip Cost: $344 (Coach); $1,398 (Sleeper).

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens: Grab the No. 125 train, Northeast Regional, to Washington D.C. From there, grab the No. 29 train, Capitol Limited, to Chicago. Finally, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Baltimore. Round Trip Cost: $332 (Coach); $1,752 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 125 train, Northeast Regional, to Washington D.C. From there, grab the No. 29 train, Capitol Limited, to Chicago. Finally, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Baltimore. Cincinnati Bengals: Grab the No. 51 Train, the Cardinal, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Cincinnati. Round Trip Cost: $224 (Coach); $886 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 51 Train, the Cardinal, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Cincinnati. Cleveland Browns: There are a couple of options, but the quickest is to grab the No. 449 train, Lake Shore Limited, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Cleveland. Round Trip Cost: $240 (Coach); $1,022 (Sleeper).

There are a couple of options, but the quickest is to grab the No. 449 train, Lake Shore Limited, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Cleveland. Pittsburgh Steelers: Grab the No. 29 train, Capitol Limited, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Pittsburgh. Round Trip Cost: $268 (Coach); Sleeper: $1,240 (Sleeper).

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans: Grab the No. 1 train, Sunset Limited, to San Antonio. From there, grab the No. 22 train, Texas Eagle, to St. Louis. Finally, grab the No. 319 train, River Runner, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Houston. Round Trip Cost: $412 (Coach); $878 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 1 train, Sunset Limited, to San Antonio. From there, grab the No. 22 train, Texas Eagle, to St. Louis. Finally, grab the No. 319 train, River Runner, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Houston. Indianapolis Colts: Grab the No. 51 Train, the Cardinal, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Indianapolis. Round Trip Cost: $178 (Coach); $826 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 51 Train, the Cardinal, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Indianapolis. Jacksonville Jaguars: Grab the No. 98 Train, Silver Meteor, to Washington, DC. From there, grab the No. 29 train, Capitol Limited, to Chicago. Finally, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Jacksonville. Round Trip Cost: $482 (Coach); $2,686 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 98 Train, Silver Meteor, to Washington, DC. From there, grab the No. 29 train, Capitol Limited, to Chicago. Finally, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Jacksonville. Tennessee Titans: Sadly, there is no all-rail passenger service between Nashville and Kansas City.

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos: Grab the No. 6 train, the California Zephyr, to Galesburg, Illinois. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Denver. Round Trip Cost: $372 (Coach); $1,606 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 6 train, the California Zephyr, to Galesburg, Illinois. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Denver. Las Vegas Raiders: While there is no all-rail passenger service between Las Vegas and Kansas City, we're not too bummed out about it.

While there is no all-rail passenger service between Las Vegas and Kansas City, we're not too bummed out about it. Los Angeles Chargers: Grab the No. 4 train, the Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Los Angeles. Round Trip Cost: $284 (Coach); $1,204 (Sleeper).



—

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys: Grab the No. 22 Train, Texas Eagle, to St. Louis. From there, grab the No. 319 train, River Runner, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Dallas. Round Trip Cost: $292 (Coach); $884 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 22 Train, Texas Eagle, to St. Louis. From there, grab the No. 319 train, River Runner, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Dallas. New York Giants: Grab the No. 49 train, Lake Shore Limited, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to New York. Round trip cost: $344 (Coach); $1,398 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 49 train, Lake Shore Limited, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to New York. Philadelphia Eagles: Grab the No. 125 train, the Northeast Regional, to Washington D.C. From there, grab the No. 29 train, Capitol Limited, to Chicago. Finally, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Philadelphia. Round Trip Cost: $338 (Coach); $1,802 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 125 train, the Northeast Regional, to Washington D.C. From there, grab the No. 29 train, Capitol Limited, to Chicago. Finally, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Philadelphia. Washington Commanders: Grab the No. 29 train, Capitol Limited, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Washington. Round Trip Cost: $330 (Coach); $1,716 (Sleeper).

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears: Grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Chicago. Round Trip Cost: $120 (Coach); $430 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Chicago. Detroit Lions: Grab the No. 352 train, the Wolverine, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Detroit. Round Trip Cost: $200 (Coach); $680 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 352 train, the Wolverine, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Detroit. Green Bay Packers: Sadly, there is no all-rail passenger service between Green Bay and Kansas City.

Sadly, there is no all-rail passenger service between Green Bay and Kansas City. Minnesota Vikings: Grab the No. 8 Train, Empire Builder, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Minneapolis/St. Paul. Round Trip Cost: $236 (Coach); $984 (Sleeper).

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons: Grab the No. 20 train, the Crescent, to Washington D.C. From there, grab the No. 29 train, Capitol Limited, to Chicago. Finally, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Atlanta. Round Trip Cost: $514 (Coach); $2,430 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 20 train, the Crescent, to Washington D.C. From there, grab the No. 29 train, Capitol Limited, to Chicago. Finally, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Atlanta. Carolina Panthers: Grab the No. 20 train, the Crescent, to Washington D.C. From there, grab the No. 29 train, Capitol Limited, to Chicago. Finally, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Charlotte. Round Trip Cost: $448 (Coach); $2,348 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 20 train, the Crescent, to Washington D.C. From there, grab the No. 29 train, Capitol Limited, to Chicago. Finally, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Charlotte. New Orleans Saints: Grab the No. 58 Train, the City of New Orleans, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to New Orleans. Round Trip Cost: $396 (Coach); $1,068 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 58 Train, the City of New Orleans, to Chicago. From there, grab the No. 3 train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to New Orleans. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Grab the No. 92 train, the Silver Star, to Orlando. From there, grab the No. 98 train, Silver Meteor, to Washington D.C. After that, grab the No. 29 train, Capitol Limited, to Chicago. Finally, grab the No. 3 Train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Tampa Bay. Round Trip Cost: $504 (Coach); $2,822 (Sleeper).

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals: Sadly, there is no all-rail passenger service between Phoenix and Kansas City.

Sadly, there is no all-rail passenger service between Phoenix and Kansas City. Los Angeles Rams: Grab the No. 4 train, the Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Los Angeles. Round Trip Cost: $284 (Coach); $1,204 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 4 train, the Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Los Angeles. San Francisco 49ers: Grab the No. 6 Train, the California Zephyr (from Emeryville), to Chicago. From there, take the No. 3 Train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to the San Francisco area. Round Trip Cost: $402 (Coach); $2,534 (Sleeper).

Grab the No. 6 Train, the California Zephyr (from Emeryville), to Chicago. From there, take the No. 3 Train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to the San Francisco area. Seattle Seahawks: Take the No. 8 Train, the Empire Builder, to Chicago. From there, take the No. 3 Train, Southwest Chief, to Kansas City. Retrace route back to Seattle. Round Trip Cost: $420 (Coach); $1,732 (Sleeper).

*Cost estimates were calculated by using the Amtrak.com website, accessed on Jan. 7, 2023. Costs will vary on a number of factors and may be more than what’s listed in this story. For the NFL cities without direct rail access, connecting bus options can get passengers from that city to the nearest Amtrak station, where they can continue the journey by rail.

—