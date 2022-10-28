KSHB 41 walks through preliminary map of 2023 NFL Draft grounds in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The preliminary map of the 2023 NFL Draft grounds in Kansas City, Missouri, is now available.

While details are subject to change, the plans are as follows:

Entrance at Wyandotte and Memorial Drive

Entrance at Pershing and Main

Draft Experience on the WW1 Memorial South Lawn

Theater Viewing on WW1 Memorial North Lawn

Red Carpet at the Liberty Memorial

Union Station will host the Grand Plaza

2023 NFL Draft map

John Barker, senior vice president of global event operations and production at the NFL, spoke to the members of the KCMO City Council Thursday.

“Kansas City, you are now on the clock,” Barker said. “You are up next.”

Joined by Kansas City Sports Commission President Kathy Nelson, Barker assured the council Union Station’s iconic arch structures will be featured in the draft backdrop rather than covered by infrastructure the NFL is bringing in.

The NFL expects a 4-week load-in timeline followed by a site lockdown on April 24-25. It will take approximately 1 week to unload the gates and stages for the draft.