‘It’s an experience’: Fans of top 5 picks ready for NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The stage is set and NFL fans are on their way to Kansas City.

Of those making the journey, fans of the top five picks shared how they're feeling ahead of the event with KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness.

1. Carolina Panthers

Carolina made a major trade with the Chicago Bears to secure the No. 1 pick, giving up wide receiver DJ Moore, the No. 9 overall pick, the 61st pick, another first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025, per ESPN.

The Panthers know what’s at stake.

“They know that the eyes of the NFL world are upon them, they know that the fans want it to be the perfect pick, and they know they gave up a lot for it,” said Kristen Balboni, Panthers team reporter.

Going 7-10 on last season, Balboni says the Panthers hope to use the draft to set the foundation for a winning season.

"This all has been set up to put a quarterback in the best position possible and really go out and compete for championships for years to come, which is what the Chiefs did years ago,” she said. “Of course, everyone is trying to follow that model ever since to find the next Patrick Mahomes."

When Carolina’s first pick is presented to the world at Union Station, Zack Zando will be in attendance.

The Panthers fan lives in Ohio but is traveling to KC with his wife for the event.

"We always do something for the draft. My wife actually loves the NFL Draft, it falls right around her birthday every year,” Zando said. “Her birthday is on the 28th, things kick off in KC the 27th, so I told her, ‘Let's just go. Panthers got the first overall pick.’ And she was stoked."

He says the planning process was involved and expensive, but he and his wife are “all in.”

“It's an experience, right? We figured, if things go well, your team never picks first overall more than once, right?" Zando said.

After purchasing passes for Thursday night to sit near the stage and paying what he estimates to be nearly $800 per night for hotel lodging close to the site, Zando joked he could have “gone to Jamaica for a couple of weeks” with his wife instead.

Nevertheless, the two will be dining on barbecue in what they call a “major sports city.”

“We can’t wait,” Zando said.

2. Houston Texans

With the second pick of the draft, speculation is swirling the Texans will select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young or Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud.

Janelle Acevedo, Houston super fan, says she’d be perfectly happy with either choice.

She’ll be attending the draft with her husband, their 18-wheeler and three dogs in tow.

"We'll most likely be staying at a truck stop in our truck,” Acevedo said. “We have two little bunks in the back, we have a crock pot, we have everything we need to make food, and you know get ready for the draft. We can also go into the truck stop to shower, make sure we're nice and fresh."

When she learned tickets to the draft were free, she decided to capitalize on the moment as “KC is always having freight come in, especially from Houston.”

“It’s not too long of a drive for us, so we said, ‘Why not head on out to the draft?’” Acevedo said.

For any Texans fans on the fence about attending, Texans TV host Drew Dougherty says he has full confidence KC will “do a phenomenal job.”

“The Chiefs know how to put on a good show,” Dougherty said.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Fan of the Year Susan Haluzan is having a 2023 to remember. From watching the Super Bowl in her home state to visiting the NFL Draft, she says she’s soaking it all in.

“What I'm looking forward to the most is meeting a bunch of the other super fans that are gonna be at this event because they're a crazy bunch,” Haluzan said.

She says she’s a big fan of barbecue and is prepared to eat her heart out. But when her team is on the clock, she’ll be locked in.

“I'm gonna be all eyes on what the Cardinals are doing, and I'm gonna be judging our new GM just like everybody else,” Haluzan said.

Even if the Cardinals choose to go for draft capital, sources close to the team say fans at the event still have reason to celebrate.

"I do think that there will still be excitement for the Cardinals fans, if they do decide to trade back, on getting more draft capital and getting more players that will really help this team moving forward,” said team reporter Dani Sureck.

Sureck also says as a Mizzou Tiger, she’s been to the city a “handful of times” and has “nothing but good things to say about Kansas City.”

4. Indianapolis Colts

Joe Camacho had booked a hotel room for the NFL Draft when he received an email invitation from the Colts’ event committee.

"They're taking the tab on the event, the hotel, the airfare and per diem, so I couldn't pass it up,” he said. “It was a dream come true."

Camacho, a devoted Indianapolis fan with a Colts man cave in Houston, says part of the experience includes a tailgate-style after-draft party.

JJ Stankevitz, a Colts writer and PA announcer, says for Camacho and any other fans making the trek to KC, their trip is not complete without a Boulevard and Z man.

“I love the city. I'm encouraging anyone I know here in Indianapolis to get out there, get there for the draft, enjoy some of the parts of the city, enjoy the food, and then head over to the draft and cheer on the Colts when they make that pick,” Stankevitz said.

Stankevitz expects the team to take a quarterback with the fourth overall pick. However, there’s also a chance the team could trade up with Arizona to pick third, but “that’s not a guarantee.”

No matter what happens and no matter who the Colts pick, Camacho says he will “back them up 100%.”

5. Seattle Seahawks

Captain Seahawk’s draft agenda is to wake up early, attend the event, party all night and repeat.

“We don’t sleep at the draft,” he said.

The super fan travels the world collecting Seahawk items and costumes.

“You’ll never catch me without something Seahawk on. It’s all I wear,” he said.

While in town, he hopes to visit restaurants in the area owned by the father of KC native/Seattle quarterback Drew Lock, who played for the Mizzou Tigers.

“Seahawks fans have always traveled well, whether it’s big games or events," said John Boyle, Seahawks senior reporter.

Two of those fans will be father-daughter duo Steve and Elizabeth Postlewait.

The two live in Olathe and will be joining the Tulsa-based Tornado Alley Seahawkers.

The NFL Draft in Kansas City runs April 27-29.

For full coverage, click HERE.

