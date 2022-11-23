Kansas Citians snapping up spots to work 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 3,000 Kansas Citians have signed up to help work next spring’s 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

The league and the Kansas City Sports Commission have established the NFL Draft Teammate program to give Kansas Citians a chance to help out during the multi-day event in late April at Union Station.

A Sports Commission spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that about 1,000 spots remain out of roughly 4,000 total.

The spokesperson said people who sign up for multiple shifts will get the first pick when slots open up early next spring.

Those interested in signing up for one of the remaining positions can visit the Sports Commission’s website .

The NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29, 2023.

—

