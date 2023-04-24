Kansas City businesses Made Mobb, The Candy Wizard to ensure fans have local look at NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Across Kansas City, many local businesses are getting ready to welcome fans for the NFL Draft, including some who have designed some local gear.

“It’s going to be crazy, so you know, we have been working on draft shirts for a few months prior to,” said co-owner and creative director of Made Mobb, Vu Nguyen.

Rolling up their sleeves, creatives at Made Mobb said they are prepared for the NFL Draft.

“So, this is the first time the draft is in KC, and we didn’t really know what to expect," Nguyen said. "But from what we heard, it’s going to be like a parade for like three days, so we're trying to get ready,” Nguyen said.

While drawing up a design for graphic tees, Nguyen and his team wanted to iron out something special to represent Kansas City.

“We kept the design very open for all players, all teams, everybody who is (a fan) of, not only the Chiefs but, all teams in the NFL,” Nguyen said. “So we want it to be welcoming just like how our shop is, just like how Kansas City is.”

Over in the historic City Market at The Candy Wizard, assistant manager Misty Lynch said the owners also took their time creating something special for the draft.

“You’ll know that you were here for the draft because you got a shirt that you can’t get anywhere else,” Lynch said.

The Candy Wizard will roll out NFL Draft mugs, shot glasses, key chains, sweatshirts and t-shirts. Those who work at the candy shop said they wanted to ensure anyone in town for the draft has a local look at the big event.

“It’s not exactly the NFL design, but we think it’s local that makes it special,” said Lynch. “I like that it’s a local picture that is not an NFL shirt. It’s something that you are going to get just here in Kansas City. You’re not going to get it in other state, just right here in town.”

With the NFL Draft just days away, both businesses say it's important to shop local.

“It keeps the money here in the area. It helps our city grow,” Lynch said.

“We have worked hard for the last couple years and prepped for moments like this,” Nguyen said. “So I think it’s going to be so great for the city to have that highlight and that showcase.”