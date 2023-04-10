Kansas City small businesses prep for thousands of fans to arrive for NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With less than three weeks left until the NFL Draft, small businesses in Kansas City are getting ready to greet the thousands of visitors slated to arrive from all over the country.

“The diversity of people coming from different parts of the country is terrific for our community,” said Matt Shatto, vice president of Shatto Milk.

In honor of Chiefs Kingdom and the NFL Draft, Shatto Milk is adding two new milk flavors to the dairy section: Golden Age apple pie milk and Eagle Tears cheescake milk.

“No offense Eagle fans, we love them, but we want to have fun, and hopefully they will come out and see the benefit of a local dairy farm as well,” Shatto said.

From milk to coffee, The Roasterie in Kansas City says tours during the week of the Draft are filling up fast.

“We are stocking up on coffee, we’re staffing up cafes and rolling out the red carpet for the NFL draft,” said Joe Marrocco, vice president of coffee sourcing and product development at FairWave Coffee Collective. “We are ready to show who we are and celebrate Kansas City."

Marrocco and Shatto say it’s too early to determine the extent of a boost in sales they will see, but both say the exposure will be unlike anything they’ve experienced before.

“At the end of the day, it’s about KC and its exposure, we’re happy to be part of it,” Shatto said.

The Greater Kansas City Sports Commission anticipates Kansas City will see around $125 million in revenue.

