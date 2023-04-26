KC's Wing Bar's food truck is ready to bring its special local flavor to the NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Keshia Clark, owner of KC's Wing Bar, is already heating up culinary creations and preparing to bring local flavor, to the NFL Draft food court.

“We’re coming, we are coming, with our crew and we are going to give it all we’ve got,” said Clark.

Clark owns KC’s Wing Bar, a local operation whose owners are black and women.

“I’m excited, but anxious at the same time because I’m not sure exactly what to expect,” Clark said.

Preparing for her big chance to showcase her food, Clark concentrated on ways to make sure her menu is perfect.

“We did shorten our menu, but we did not shorten our flavors," Clark said. “We will have all of our flavors available to our guests.

We will actually have about 12 different flavors and we will be having our chicken sandwiches and we will have just all of our different flavor wings and

boneless options for people who love tenders or boneless wings.”

Clark says she never thought her food truck would be on a big stage like the NFL Draft.

“When I’m not at work, I have 4 children and in the day time I’m a business owner as a mom and it’s all trying to find a balance in between both worlds.” Clark said.

Gathering all of her ingredients to be ready for Thursday, Clark says she hopes serving thousands at the draft will help make her dream come true.

“ I started in home and I didn’t imagine myself being here actually doing the NFL Draft in 2023 when I started in 2017," Clark said. “So it actually means

the world to me to be able to generate that revenue and open a brick and mortar and complete these milestones that I’ve checked out for myself and

it’s a blessing.

If you want to try Clark's delicious wings, you can find KC’s Wing Bar inside the triangle lot on the west side of Union Station.

