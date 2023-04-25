Michael Vick, Robert Griffin III to headline flag football game at Kansas City NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of content creators, current NFL stars and former NFL stars will take to the field Saturday for what the NFL is calling an “epic showdown.”

The showdown will feature a six-on-six flag football game from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Flag Football Field at the NFL Draft Experience on the south lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Former NFL quarterbacks Michael Vick and Robert Griffin III will quarterback the two teams. Vick will represent Atlanta-based content collective AMP, with Griffin representing Texas-based content collective RDCWorld.

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and sports personality Andrew Hawkins will serve as hosts for the game. Lou Young, Adam W and Victor Soloman will also play roles in the game.

RDC World roster:



Mark Phillips

Desmond Johnson

Ben Skinner

Dylan Patel

John Newton

IPI

AMP roster:



Kai Cenat

Duke Dennis

Agent 00

ImDavisss

Fanum

Chrinxtdoor

The league plans to live stream the game on the NFL YouTube, Facebook and twitter pages.

Each team, through the NFL Foundation, will make a $10,000 donation to the Greater Kansas City YMCA and the Lee’s Summit Football Association.

"Creators and Flag football are at the heart of our ongoing strategy to make the game approachable and accessible to fans around the world,” Ian Trombetta, the NFL’s senior vice president for social, influencer and content marketing, said Tuesday in a press release.

