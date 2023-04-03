NFL Draft clock winding down on Kansas City while staffing ramps up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction has begun at Union Station, the home of the 2023 NFL Draft.

With three weeks to go until the NFL Draft, there's still a lot to do and businesses are stressing and crunching.

Kansas City, Missouri is expecting a large crowd during the week of the draft, which means the number of people staffing the event is large to ensure smooth sailing.

Greg Scott is the CEO of S&S Staffing and Events, a local company that has been tasked with doing just that for the draft: staffing.

"We provide staffing for hotels, caterers, restaurants, we do cleaning of venues, cleaning of hotels," said Scott.

You name it, Scott has a hand in it and he's staffing what is his biggest gig yet.

"Our name got submitted and we got chosen from the NFL to be one of the 50 businesses in the business connect program," said Scott.

With the clock winding down, Scott told KSHB 41 that he's taking staffing requests from the NFL and NFL vendors. He's also spending his days looking for more people to join his team.

Scott says he has around 120 people on staff right now, but needs to push that number over 200.

"We're hiring like crazy. we have ads running everywhere and we are hiring people to come and join us whether it be just for that week or for also long term as well," said Scott.

As the NFL Draft stage is being set, Scot has his work cut out for him, but he said that doesn't outweigh the excitement of what's to come.

"All of these people and all of these fans coming to our city to see what we can do, so it's, that's what makes it more exciting, very exciting for us," said Scott.

The hiring process is well underway, but Scott is looking to for more bartenders, servers, hospitality staff and more. To learn more, click here.