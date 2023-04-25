NFL previews Thursday night’s Red Carpet show at National World War I Museum and Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Football prospects hoping to hear their name called Thursday night at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City will first get their time to shine in front of the cameras at the Red Carpet show.

League officials offered a preview of the show Tuesday morning.

The show will be atop the north wall of the National World War I Museum and Memorial. Prospects will walk the carpet, with the NFL Draft Theater and Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, in the distance.

“I think we all said this was a no-brainer,” NFL Senior Manager of Events Steve Farago said Tuesday.

Farago said crews started to lead more than 6,000 square-feet of red carpet last Friday.

The Red Carpet show will feature prospects, their family members and close friends.

GQ Magazine will highlight prospects’ outfits.

You can watch the NFL Red Carpet show starting at 4 p.m. central on Thursday, April 27.

