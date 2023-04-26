NFL prospects inspire growth in students from Central Middle School in KCPS

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Before the focus turns to football later this week, NFL prospects got their hands dirty creating a garden and vision boards with students from the Kansas City Public Schools district.

“Yeah, it gets you away from football a little bit," said Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson. "Back home, I like to enjoy the outdoors, so it’s been good."

Outside of Central Middle School, Wilson and other top prospects suited up for the task — planting tomatoes, peppers and wildflowers.

“It was fun, it was a good experience,” said Jaryah White, a seventh grader at Central. “I’m happy I got my shirt signed and all of that.”

Students quickly lined up with markers in hand to have prospects like Bryce Young and Will Levis sign their shirts before they moved on to the football field for a group photo.

Inside Central Middle School, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other prospects helped students create vision boards with their future goals.

With the help of examples from Keion White’s own life, eighth grader Jakera Hall said she felt confident in her future.

“A lot of inspiration and what he used to do as a child to where I am now,” Hall said. “I can probably use some of his techniques.”

Hall kept their secrets to success a secret from news crews, but Goodell had simple advice for the students to follow.

“Dream big and believe you can do it,” Goodell said.

Round one of the NFL draft begins Thursday.

