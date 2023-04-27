North Kansas City grad ready to hear name called at NFL Draft in hometown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dreams are coming true where it all started for Adetomiwa Adebawore.

"People in the stands are going to know me personally," Adebawore said.

A Kansas City kid getting drafted in Kansas City.

"Just hearing my name called in my hometown for the whole city to see, is just truly a blessing," said the Northwestern defensive end who hails from North Kansas City High School.

Abedawore could get his shot in the NFL sooner than later, saying he thinks he's "shot up" his "draft stock."

At 6'2" tall, 282 pounds, Adebawore ran an eye-popping 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He paired that with another strong showing at the Senior Bowl.

"I didn't show the type of player I could be at Northwestern at times," he said. "So [it was good] having the opportunity at the Senior Bowl to show teams in person the type of player that I really am."

Though he has always dreamed of playing professionally, Adebawore says he can pinpoint the exact moment he knew it could be a reality: the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Just watching some of my own teammates get drafted and seeing some of the guys get drafted that I actually played against, and I probably did well against," Adebawore said. "And I'm thinking in my head, 'This guy got drafted in the second round? I can play against him.'"

Some mock drafts predict Adebawore may be picked in the first round of the NFL Draft, but he knows anything can happen.

"People can say things, but it doesn't really mean anything until it happens," Abedawore said.

—

Find more 2023 NFL Draft coverage below.