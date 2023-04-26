VIDEO: NFL Draft prospects take Black Hawk helicopter tour of Kansas City; visit Whiteman Air Force Base

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two 2023 NFL Draft prospects hoping to hear their names called out Thursday spent time earlier this week taking a Black Hawk helicopter tour of downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski took a short trip to Whiteman Air Force Base east of Kansas City where they met with personnel.

Alongside visiting military personnel, both players got the opportunity to experience “day in the life” of being a part of the Air Force.

(Watch the video, courtesy of USAA, in the video player above)

Both Robinson and Skoronski got to ride on a Missouri National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and the helicopter took both players on a flight route around downtown Kansas City, which included showing both men the site of the NFL Draft right outside Union Station.

The pair also toured U.S. Air Force warplanes, including the B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber and the A-10 Warthog, both based at Whiteman.

Robinson and Skoronski both looked happy with the opportunity to visit service men and women at the Air Force Base.

