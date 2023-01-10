Walking to Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft? Here’s how for all 32 NFL teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Given its location at the center of the United States, there are plenty of options to get to Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft .

In “ Going to Kansas City ,” songwriters Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller made specific reference to three ways to get to Kansas City: Plane, train or, push come to shove, walking.

We’ve covered how to get to Kansas City by train for nearly every NFL team, but if you have to walk? We’ve got you covered there too.

AFC EAST



Buffalo Bills: Highmark Stadium stands 970 miles from Kansas City. If you walk 20 miles per day, you’ll need about 49 days to make it to Kansas City. Day you should leave to make the first pick: March 9 .

AFC NORTH



Baltimore Ravens: M&T Bank Stadium stands 1,087 miles from Kansas City. If you walk about 20 miles per day, you’ll need about 55 days to make it to Kansas City. Day you should leave to make the first pick: March 3 .

AFC SOUTH



Houston Texans: NRG Stadium stands 740 miles from Kansas City. If you walk about 20 miles per day, you’ll need about 37 days to make it to Kansas City. Day you should leave to make the first pick: March 21 .

AFC WEST



Denver Broncos: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium stands 600 miles from Kansas City. If you walk about 20 miles per day, you’ll need 30 days to make it to Kansas City. Day you should leave to make the first pick: March 28 .

NFC EAST



Dallas Cowboys: AT&T Stadium stands 524 miles from Kansas City. If you walk 20 miles per day, you’ll need roughly 27 days to get to Kansas City. Day you should leave to make the first pick: March 31 .

NFC NORTH



Chicago Bears: Soldier Field stands 500 miles from Kansas City. If you walk about 20 miles per day, you’ll need about 25 days to make it to Kansas City. Day you should leave to make the first pick: April 2 .

NFC SOUTH



Atlanta Falcons: Mercedes-Benz Stadium stands 816 miles from Kansas City. If you walk about 20 miles per day, you’ll need about 41 days to make it to Kansas City. Day you should leave to make the first pick: March 17 .

NFC WEST



Arizona Cardinals: State Farm Stadium stands 1,248 miles from Kansas City. If you walk about 20 miles per day, you’ll need about 63 days to make it to Kansas City. Day you should leave to make the first pick: Feb. 23 .

