‘We’ve been eagerly awaiting this day’: Chiefs Chairman, CEO Clark Hunt on opening of 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday night’s opening of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, is a day thousands of Kansas Citians have anticipated for years.

You can count Chiefs Chaiman and CEO Clark Hunt in the group who couldn’t wait for tonight.

“It’s been something that we’ve been building to for four or five years now,” Hunt told KSHB 41 anchor Dia Wall from the NFL Draft Red Carpet show at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. “We’ve been eagerly awaiting this day and to see it unfold live is so special.”

Hundreds of thousands of NFL fans from across the country and internationally are expected to attend the three-day event that runs through Saturday, April 29.

The Chiefs have the 32nd and final pick of Thursday night’s first round.

Hunt says to hear NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introduce the pick and identify the club as the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in front of Kansas City’s Union station will be a “special moment.”

“It’s so unique to be the reigning Super Bowl Champion and to get to host the draft here a couple months later,”Hunt said. “It’s really sort of an extension of the celebration.”

That celebration took place on the exact same footprint - Union Station and the lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, as the 2023 NFL Draft.

“It was only three months ago that we were in front of Union Station on a stage, celebrating that Super Bowl victory, and we’re going to be back there tonight.”

“That’s going to be a special moment for sure,” Hunt said.

