KC organization hosts vigil to highlight hundreds of unsolved homicides

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Corey's Network, a nonprofit in Kansas City is shining a light on the city's unsolved homicides with vigils, both virtual and in-person, set to take place this weekend.

"Even if it's been unsolved since 1970. We're still gonna stay vigilant that somebody is going to come forward, somebody's going to help you solve that homicide," said Michelle Norris co-founder of Corey's Network. For the past 10 years, the organization has held these vigils in hopes the message is shared across various platforms. "Once you share that it can go from one end of the country to the other. And who knows, maybe John Doe out in California knows who killed somebody," said Norris. "If you're able to help by putting that information out there and it travels to California, and John Doe says, Oh my gosh, they haven't solved this yet, let me step forward.” The event kicks off Friday morning where various anti-violence groups including Corey's Network will be posting a victim's profile every five minutes. “We have enough homicides here to be able to go for more than 48 hours every five minutes," said Norris. The weekend will end with an in-person vigil at Speaks Suburban Chapel in Independence starting at 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Norris said she hopes the community can get behind their mission. “What we do believe in is holding a vigil every single day and being vigilant over our community. And I think that our clients understand that that's exactly what we're trying to do is we're trying to be vigilant," said Norris.

You can check out each victim's profile on Corey's Network website. __