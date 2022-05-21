KC Pet Project to hold 'Caturday' fundraiser on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project is hoping community members will boogie on down to the Crossroads for the "Caturday" Disco on Sunday.

The shelter has partnered with several local breweries and restaurants, where people can buy a ticket and then head to several of them where they can have cat themed drinks and food as well. It's disco themed.

For $35, you can go to places like KC Wineworks, Lifted Spirits Distillery, City Barrel Brewing Company and more. The money from the event will help the shelter take care of kittens and cats that come into the shelter.

Goody bags will be given to those attending.

Additional information on the event is available online.