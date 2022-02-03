KC Pet Project works to keep pets safe in cold weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There were at least three dogs and a cat out of the elements Wednesday evening and in the care of the KC Pet Project.

They were taken off the streets by the organization’s animal services division. With even colder temperatures on the way, their work is set to pick up

As night fell, Chief April Moore with KC Pet Project and her officers responded to a call of a stray animal in a Northland subdivision.

The homeowner was worried about the dog's condition in the frigid temperatures adding urgency for Moore's team.

All of her crews within the animal services division doubled up Wednesday. There were three units south of the river and one up north.

"So we want to make sure that the pet has what it needs and the pet is not in distress and if a pet is in distress, then we take appropriate action," Moore said.

On most calls, it's about educating the pet owner and connecting them with resources if need be.

"Let’s make sure they have everything they need, they’ve got the doghouse, that they’ve got it full of bedding, preferably straw to help keep them warm and just keep a close eye on them," Moore said.

Experts say it’s easy for pets to get lost during winter because snow and ice hides scenes that could help them find their way back home.

So, you'll want to make sure your pet has a well-fitting collar with an identification tag that has the latest contact information.

Moore asks callers to have certain information when calling KC Pet Project.

"[Have] Specific information about where the animals located, what the animal is displaying, is the dog vocalizing?" Moore said. "[Does the pet seem] Physically in distress? Does he appear to be shivering?"