KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City police department is searching for a missing teen with medical conditions.

Lily Mendizabal, w/f/ 17 years old was last seen leaving her residence at 1:00 a.m. near 52nd & N. Bales Terrace.

Mendizabal is 5'-4" tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing blue and black flannel pants and a black long sleeve shirt, a white blanket with snowmen on it.

She has medical conditions that require care.

If you know her whereabouts call 911.