Silver Alert issued for missing KC woman

Posted at 6:26 AM, Jun 24, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for missing KC woman Demetria L. Milligan.

Milligan was last seen about 3:00 this morning at 7558 Loma Vista Drive.

She was on foot, wearing a zebra print matching pajama set, black stocking cap and white shoes.

She has dementia that requires medication.

Milligan, 63, is an African American female, 5'-7", 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know her whereabouts call the KC Sex Crimes Unit which handles missing adult cases at 816 234-5230.

