KC realtor, residents share mixed reactions to potential of additional housing on Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Conversations continue between Kansas City, Missouri, leaders and a potential buyer of the Country Club Plaza. The Highland Park Village Partners have big plans for the iconic strip, which would restore the outdoor retail space to its glory days.

Following his recent trip to Dallas, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas shared what the developers are envisioning.

“I think what they're looking at is a lot more of a mixed first-floor retail. Maybe a three-story, four-story type building that works and integrates with the neighborhood," Lucas said. "Frankly, matches kind of the tradition of the neighborhoods around the Plaza itself already."

RELATED | 'The sky is the limit': Residents discuss potential changes coming to Country Club Plaza

Donna Speed, who works in realty, said she thinks it would raise the value of the whole area. She believes the long-term benefits will outweigh the growing pains, such as not having enough parking.

"I think build and the solution will come. Just like it did in northwest Arkansas — they’re building garages,” Speed said.

But area realtor Ryan Gritters feels differently. He said there are plenty of apartment rentals in the area already, so he worries the type of units to be built would not be viable for all families.

“I would like to see Kansas City and the investors working in Kansas City put a lot more energy and effort into affordable housing,” Gritters said. “The Plaza is just not gonna meet that need, and we don’t necessarily have a large need for Class A rentals.”

However, Gritters does believe the interest may differ depending on who is asked. There will always be demand from out-of-town visitors and younger people.

“I know downtown has been expanding with hotels, so that would be a natural area to expand into,” he said. “As a rule of thumb, you got a lot more young generations that would like to pay that amount of money to live in an area like that.”

Either way, most people KSHB 41 heard from said they hope growth will not change the essence of the iconic Plaza.

“If they’re gonna end up like taking apart so much of its character and then making it really new and modern, I wouldn’t like that at all. I love Kansas City’s old buildings and architecture,” said KC resident Shannon Adkins.

—