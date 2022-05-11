KC Regional Police Academy entrant officers practice more intense real-life scenarios

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During this week's training at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy, members of the 174th entrant officer class are practicing real-life scenarios.

KSHB 41 News is getting an exclusive, in-depth look at what it takes to become a police officer.

Reporter Emma James has been following the current class of recruits since they started in the academy in February .

James has followed the class through their firearm training , domestic violence training , physical training and as entrant officers practice real-world scenarios.

The class is about halfway through to graduation, which is in August.

The seven-month training is divided into four quarters. At the end of each quarter, entrant officers are tested on practical integrated exercises, also known as P.I.E.

The exercises are meant to put recruits in real-life situations that they will likely face out on the job. The academy uses current officers as actors, who portray different 911 calls for recruits to respond to. The calls get more intense and difficult as the training goes on.

Entrant officer Kole Kennedy said he appreciates the challenge.

"I think it's great, we don't want people going out there that aren't prepared, because that's how people get injured and how things happen that don't need to happen," Kennedy said.

Entrant officer Jacob Hedrick said he appreciates the constructive feedback from instructors after the call.

"I would rather make mistakes here than on the streets," Hedrick said. "Making little mistakes here then learning from it from our instructors is really going to help me when I go out into the field."

The exercises can range from a traffic violation to a disturbance or an assault, where officers have to take a suspect to the ground.

They have a lot of small details to remember on a call, such as how to work with their partner, how to position themselves and how to talk to people involved.

Training unit commander Capt. Brian Bartch said he's proud to see the progress these entrant officers have made so far.

"It's exciting to see entrant officers learn as they go, and I'm excited for the second half of the Academy as they continue this progression and get closer to graduation," Bartch said.

