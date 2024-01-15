KC street outreach team provides warming supplies to those without shelter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hats, gloves, thick socks and scarves are necessary for protection in negative temperatures.

To aid individuals without shelter during the ongoing stretch of Arctic air, Anton Washington and other Kansas City community members brought such items to those in need.

Missouri Rep. Michael Johnson said forming street outreach teams battles the "state of emergency" that is negative, dangerous temperatures.

“... It’s an epidemic when you have to be out in these type of elements and the severity of this weather,” he said. “So I’m not blaming anyone ... what I want to do is come together and fix it.”

Part of that mentality includes remembering those who are at risk and cold.

“Because as you sleep at night, guess what happens, somebody out here could be absolutely losing their life because their heart rate stops," he said.

For more information about the city of Kansas City's Zero KC resources, click HERE.

