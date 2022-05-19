KC Streetcar crews move 800-feet of rail into place on Main Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The work to expand the KC Streetcar continues as two 400-foot rails were moved onto Main Street on Thursday morning.

Crews worked early at 5 a.m. to "minimize traffic impacts." They pulled the total 800 feet of rail from the holding area onto Main Street from near Pershing Road.

They expected to take two hours for the move but took a little more than 10 minutes to move.

To help keep things quiet for residents, organizers said "the backup alarms from the equipment will be switched to white noise to keep the activity as quiet as possible."

KC Streetcar is expected to be completed in 2025.

The expansion, which will add 3.5 miles of streetcar rail on Main Street, will connect the University of Missouri - Kansas City campus to the River Market.

