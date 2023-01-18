KC Streetcar extends Sunday, weeknight hours ahead of event-filled spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar announced Wednesday that it is extending its hours of operation Sunday through Thursday beginning next week.

The decision is in response to RideKC’s expectation that ridership will increase in the coming months.

Beginning next Monday, the KC Streetcar will from from 6 a.m. to midnight on weeknights. It also will run from 7 a.m. to midnight on Sundays.

“Strong demand in the last hours of service and requests from the community and passengers support the late-night demand and decision to extend hours,” KC Streetcar said in a release.

Currently, service stops at 11 p.m.

Service hours for Friday and Saturday — 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., respectively — will remain unchanged.

KC Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend said in a statement that the streetcar expects “strong and growing ridership demand this spring with the downtown activities,” including the Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in March and the NFL Draft in April .

Passengers usage continues to rebound after bottoming out during the early days of the COVID-19 in 2020.

People took more than 1.5 million trips on the streetcar last year, a 45% increase over 2021 and double the number of trips from 2020.