KC Streetcar to break ground on new riverfront extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar Authority will break ground on the riverfront extension route.

Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerends said this extension should take two years to construct, being completed ideally in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The track is 0.7 miles starting in the river market area and ending along the Berkley Riverfront Park. Construction is expected to start immediately.

"You're gonna see some construction on the riverfront some utility we're doing some work. Here on the edge of the park, we're getting ready for the trackway construction and then later this year in the fall, you're gonna see work on the bridge, where we're going to have to close the bridge for a period of time,” said Tom Gerends.

Gerends said this is an important extension for two reasons. The first is that it will further connect the city from the riverfront to the plaza area. The second is that it provides an opportunity for growth along the riverfront for new amenities and businesses.

Bar K will be located right along the new extension route. KSHB 41 News spoke with Co-Founder David Hensley about why he sees this as a positive for his business.

"So we've dealt with construction since the day we got in here from our own construction to the union and for and you know, all of those construction projects represent advancements to the riverfront and more people to come down here and attract. So, you know, overall, it's a positive for us,” said Hensley.

Dogs currently are not allowed on the streetcars, only service animals.

The new extension will end a few minutes walk from CPKC Stadium, the new home of KC Current.

The project costs more than $61.1 million. According to the project website, $35.2 million will be federally funded and $25.9 million will be locally funded.