City signs off on final step needed to open KC Streetcar Main Street Extension

With the stroke of a pen Wednesday, leaders with the city of Kansas City, Missouri, and KC Streetcar took their final step to open the Main Street extension.

The city manager and other officials signed the project’s Safety and Security Certificate. It now goes to federal and state regulators for verification before the city is given permission to open the southern extension to passengers.

Project leaders assure they will open the new streetcar route to the public on Oct. 24 at the conclusion of a ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m.

“I think our residents have relished the opportunity to see the streetcars running, and they can’t wait to get on,” said City Manager Mario Vasquez. “I think the staff is prepared, we’re ready and signing these documents is a testament to that.”

Matt Reeb/KSHB City Manager Mario Vasquez signs paperwork certifying safety of the KC Streetcar's Main Street extension.

Testing on the new extension began in January. The $350 million, multi-year project adds 3.5 miles of streetcar track south of Union Station to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

“Our staff couldn’t be more excited about bringing this operation to the public,” said KC Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend. “All the planning, all the work, the staff is really excited to allow the rest of the city to enjoy what this connectivity is going to mean for their everyday lives.”

Matt Reeb/KSHB KC Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend signs paperwork certifying safety of the KC Streetcar's Main Street extension.

Gerend said a northern extension to Berkley Riverfront Park will open in the first quarter of 2026.

