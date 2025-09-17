‘We're in the home stretch': KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension hits 92% completion

This story is part of an ongoing series, On Track with KC . If you have questions about the extension of the streetcar, you can submit them here .

The KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension reached a milestone last week when crews successfully connected the overhead lines from the riverfront extension to the existing downtown line.

KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension hits 92% completion

With the northern extension now 92% complete, the project is near the finish line.

"In Kansas City's history, we've never seen a streetcar actually go to the riverfront," said Donna Mandelbaum, KC Streetcar Authority communications director.

The overhead lines now run continuously from the University of Missouri-Kansas City to the Berkley Riverfront, spanning the entire planned route.

"We're in the home stretch of it," Mandelbaum said. "So we have about two months left, and then we're going to start systems integrated testing."

The testing process examines how the streetcar operates on the track, connects with the overhead wires and serves passengers at platforms. Similar testing has been conducted on the Main Street extension in recent months.

For riverfront residents like Brian Mosier, the extension promises easier access to the rest of Kansas City.

"It's kind of inconvenient at the moment," Mosier said. "It'll be right here, accessible for me and everybody else."

Tracy White, another riverfront resident, sees the streetcar as a way to showcase the area to visitors.

"It's very vibrant," she said. "And I'm excited that people will have an opportunity to come down here and experience all the things that are going on without having to worry about the driving."

Mandelbaum noted connectivity has been a challenge for the riverfront area.

"There's lots of things happening," she said. "There's also connectivity issues. There's really only a few ways in and out."

To improve access, the city is also constructing a bike and pedestrian bridge adjacent to the streetcar line.

"It's more than just streetcars and buses and cars, but it's also our pedestrians and our cyclists. How does everybody get around and access the riverfront?" Mandelbaum said.

While the riverfront extension is scheduled to open in early 2026, the Main Street extension is set to begin service in just over a month. Once both projects are complete, riders will have a free, continuous transit option connecting UMKC, downtown and the riverfront.

