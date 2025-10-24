Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKC Streetcar

Actions

First public riders ride KC Streetcar's Main Street Extension in Kansas City, Missouri

First public riders ride KC Streetcar's Main Street Extension in Kansas City, Missouri
First public riders ride KC Streetcar's Main Street Extension in Kansas City, Missouri
KC Streetcar Main Street Extension Grand Opening
KC Streetcar Extension Riders.png
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, launched into a new chapter in Midtown on Friday as members of the public got their first rides on the KC Streetcar's Main Street Extension.

A ceremony marked the occasion at 10 a.m. and featured several speakers recognizing those who made the southern extension a reality after years of planning, community engagement and construction.

ON TRACK WITH KC | Coverage of KC Streetcar from KSHB 41 News

KC Streetcar Main Street Extension Grand Opening

Shortly after the ceremony, members of the public were able to board a KC Streetcar at the expanded KC Streetcar stop on the Country Club Plaza.

First public riders ride KC Streetcar's Main Street Extension in Kansas City, Missouri

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.