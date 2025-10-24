KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, launched into a new chapter in Midtown on Friday as members of the public got their first rides on the KC Streetcar's Main Street Extension.

A ceremony marked the occasion at 10 a.m. and featured several speakers recognizing those who made the southern extension a reality after years of planning, community engagement and construction.

ON TRACK WITH KC | Coverage of KC Streetcar from KSHB 41 News

KC Streetcar Main Street Extension Grand Opening

Shortly after the ceremony, members of the public were able to board a KC Streetcar at the expanded KC Streetcar stop on the Country Club Plaza.

First public riders ride KC Streetcar's Main Street Extension in Kansas City, Missouri

This is a developing story and will be updated.

