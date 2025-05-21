This story is part of an ongoing series, On Track with KC . If you have questions about the extension of the streetcar, you can submit them here .

Nearly a year out from the World Cup coming to the City of Fountains, KC Streetcar is slated to play a key role in transporting soccer fans across Kansas City, especially to FIFA Fan Fest at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

'It's an evolving situation': KC Streetcar's road to 2026 FIFA World Cup

Thousands of people use the streetcar daily, according to ridership numbers.

"I use the streetcar pretty frequently, typically on like my day-to-day commute," said KC resident Anthony Luna.

KSHB 41 Anthony Luna

Downtown dweller Emily Muse said she benefits by taking the streetcar to work.

"[I use it] typically on like my day-to-day commute, both to work and then whenever I'm doing any activities, just in the KC area," Muse said. "I lived in Midtown up until about mid-April, and since I moved here, it's been a daily use thing. It's absolutely amazing, fantastic."

KSHB 41 Emily Muse

Next summer, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come to Kansas City for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Riders are already preparing for changes that will come as those fans also take advantage of the streetcar.

"I feel like the city is getting a good preparation ... but it's definitely gonna be tough [on] everyone," Muse said.

While it’s still too early to know how many World Cup fans will be using the streetcar during the tournament, the Kansas City Streetcar Authority (KCSA) is preparing for a surge.

KSHB 41

"We know we're going to have tens of thousands of visitors really using our system, accessing destinations on the corridor, and so we're planning to be prepared to respond to that," said Tom Gerend, KCSA executive director.

Gerend believes the ongoing extension will help keep up with the influx of riders. Once the Main Street extension is done, the streetcar will triple the size of the current system. Plus, the streetcar fleet will grow from six to 14.

KSHB 41 Tom Gerend, Kansas City Streetcar Authority executive director

"We will be adding additional service to the line, and you'll see additional support staff at platforms, you'll see additional streetcar security staff supporting on route security," Gerend said.

The streetcar continues to communicate with KC2026 on a service plan to boost service over the course of FIFA Fan Fest. More information will be revealed in the coming months.

"It's an evolving situation. We're continuing to build detail on plans and procedures and make sure that all the bases are covered," Gerend said. "Up until the event, I imagine the plans are going to continue to improve and get better as we collectively all have more information. Our 2026 committee and staff is leading the charge."

