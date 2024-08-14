VIDEO | WWI Museum and Memorial to host Kansas City’s FIFA Fan Fest for 2026 World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Fan Festival location will be familiar to Kansas City-area sports fans.

WWI Museum and Memorial to host Kansas City’s FIFA Fan Fest for 2026 World Cup

KC2026, the nonprofit organizing committee for the region’s World Cup preparations, announced Wednesday that FIFA Fan Fest will take place at the World War I Museum and Memorial overlooking Union Station and Kansas City's downtown skyline.

"The National WWI Museum and Memorial, an enduring symbol of the importance of international peace and cooperation, is an ideal location to bring people from around the world together in Kansas City," Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a press release. "I look forward to the FIFA Fan Festival showcasing the vibrant cultures, talented artists and diverse cuisines that make Kansas City such a special place."

The site also was used for the 2023 NFL Draft and the north lawn of the World War I Museum and Memorial grounds also have hosted four championship parades — the Royals in 2015 and the Chiefs in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

"Kansas City's FIFA Fan Festival is what millions of people around the world will see during FIFA World Cup 26, and it is paramount we offer an incredible and uniquely Kansas City fan experience," KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer said.

There are three potential base-camp sites — including Compass Minerals National Performance Center, where Sporting Kansas City trains, as well as the Kansas City Current’s training facility in Riverside and the University of Kansas’ Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.

Renovations at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium already have started, but the bulk of the work will take place after the 2024 Chiefs season.

FIFA announced last February that Arrowhead will host six games, including a quarterfinal and another knockout-stage game, during the World Cup in two years.

Missouri approved $50 million and Kansas provided $10 million to help with World Cup preps, while the city has committed $15 million, including $5 million this fiscal year. Johnson County will kick in at least $1.5 million to the regional effort, too.

KC2026 was formed in May 2023, but its board has seen some recent turnover in leadership with Executive Director Katherine Holland’s resignation and the departure of KCMO City Manager Brian Platt.

