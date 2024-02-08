Raises for police officers, money for 2026 World Cup among projects listed in KCMO's $2.3B proposed budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and City Manager Brian Platt introduced a $2.3 billion city budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

It marks the highest budget proposal in city history, a press release from the city said.

Among the highlights in the budget includes raises for Kansas City, Missouri, police officers and money to prepare the city to host FIFA 2026 World Cup matches.

It includes funding for 150 new police officers, raises for current ones and increasing starting police wages from $50,000 to $65,000.

The city is coming off of its deadliest year on record after recording 182 homicides in 2023.

In a joint press conference addressing the violence, Lucas and KCPD Police Chief Stacey Graves pointed out staffing issues within KCPD, saying more officers are needed to help curb the issue.

KCMO will host six 2026 World Cup games and the budget has $5 million allocated toward preparations as the city welcome the world and soccer fans.

The city plans to hold three community meetings so citizens can weigh in on what they'd like to see money used on.

Below are dates for those meetings:



Feb. 24, Southeast Community Center, 4201 E 63rd Street, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

March 2, KCMO Council Chambers on 26th floor of city hall, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Northland Neighborhoods, Inc., 5340 Choteau Trafficway, 6 p.m to 8:30 p.m.

