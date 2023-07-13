KCMO City Council approves $15 million for World Cup effort

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, will provide $15 million over the next three years to KC2026 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The city council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee recommended the ordinance’s passage Wednesday at its meeting.

The measure passed the full council unanimously with an 11-0 vote.

KCMO will divert $5 million in each of the next three years from the two taxes voters approved on short-term rentals to KC2026, the nonprofit created to manage the city’s World Cup hosting efforts.

The money will be used to “provide necessary additional city services including police, fire, traffic, EMS, and sanitation” related to the World Cup, according to a docket memo the city prepared regarding the ordinance.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and Councilman Kevin O’Neill sponsored the ordinance.

The city council also authorized additional funding for VisitKC, which will be redirected from the Transient Boarding and Accommodation and Short-Term Rental taxes.

Excess tax revenue above $5 million from the Transient Boarding and Accommodation fund will go to VisitKC from August 2023 through April 2026 along with excess from the 50% of the Short-Term Rental occupancy fee dedicated to convention and tourism purposes. The threshold for the Transient Boarding and Accommodation tax from May 2024, to April 2025 will be $5,325 million.

Additionally, VisitKC will receive “no less than 40% of funds derived from the hotel portion of the Convention and Tourism Tax” from May 2026 through April 2027.

The VisitKC Board of Directors also will be reduced substantially beginning Jan. 1, 2024. The new board shall now exceed 11 members, five appointed by the mayor and six by VisitKC.

“This legislation is intended to promote tourism in the city,” according to a docket memo related to the VisitKC ordinance. “There is an intangible positive fiscal impact that will allow the City to be stronger and more resilient.”

Currently, there are 26 members of the VisitKC board with another 14 listed as ex-officio committee members in some capacity.

Missouri has provided $50 million for renovations at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kansas has provided $10 million for renovations at Children's Mercy Park.

