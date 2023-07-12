KCMO poised to provide $15 million to KC 2026 World Cup host committee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, is poised to give KC2026, the nonprofit leading the city’s effort to host 2026 FIFA World Cup games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, a big cash infusion.

The KCMO Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee gave preliminary approval to an ordinance Wednesday that would provide KC2026 with $15 million over three years “for the purpose of providing City services at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

Kansas City was among 16 North American cities selected in June 2022 to host games in the next men's World Cup.

The ordinance, which is sponsored by Mayor Quinton Lucas and Councilman Kevin O’Neill, still needs final approval from the full council, which is expected to take up the issue at Thursday’s meeting.

The money — $5 million a year from the 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 city budgets — will come from newly passed taxes on short-term rentals from the city’s Convention and Tourism Fund.

“These funds will provide necessary additional city services including police, fire, traffic, EMS, and sanitation” related to the World Cup, according to a docket memo the city prepared regarding the ordinance.

The ordinance notes that the Kansas City Sports Commission estimate the economic impact of the World Cup — which is expected to stage six to nine games at Arrowhead, including possible knockout round games through the quarterfinal round — to be roughly $652.6 million, including $35 million in tax revenue for KCMO.

“Increased public safety and sanitation are key to a successful event which will have an immediate fiscal impact and promote the city as a travel destination,” the docket memo said. “There is an intangible positive fiscal impact that will allow the City to be stronger and more resilient.”

KCMO’s contribution to funding the World Cup-hosting effort is in addition to the $50 million Missouri provided for improvements at Arrowhead and the $10 million Kansas shelled out for improvements at Children’s Mercy Park, the home of Sporting Kansas City located in Kansas City, Kansas.

