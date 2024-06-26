Watch Now
KC2026 executive director Katherine Holland, board member Brian Platt resign, sources say

Kansas City Sports Commission
Posted at 4:18 PM, Jun 26, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The group spearheading the planning and logistics of Kansas City’s hosting of several FIFA 2026 World Cup matches is looking for a new executive director.

Two board members of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Kansas City Board of Directors told KSHB 41's Tod Palmer Wednesday that Katherine Holland had resigned her position as executive director.

The sources also confirmed Kansas City, Missouri, City Manager Brian Platt, who had been serving on KC2026 board, also resigned.

Their resignations aren't related, the sources said.

The Kansas City area is roughly two years away from hosting six World Cup matches, including a quarterfinal match.

FIFA announced earlier this month that the Kansas City area is slated to host three World Cup national teams as part of their stay during the tournament.

No word on what triggered their resignations.

