KC Streetcar eyes fall 2025 to begin passenger service on Main Street extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Streetcar officials said Thursday they hope to launch full passenger service on the Main Street Extension this fall.

The discussion came during Thursday's regular session of the KC Streetcar Authority Board of Directors meeting.

Jason Waldron, Kansas City, Missouri, Director of Transportation, and other leaders said construction is about 97 percent complete.

The team laid out a broad schedule for the rest of the year, which includes testing starting this spring and federal oversight and review which will begin in the summer.

They say they're on schedule and are "flirting" with fall for passengers to start riding, contingent on the remaining testing phase and review and certification by the safety oversight agencies. They didn't give a specific date or month. That announcement will come in the later months.

The meeting also gave an update about the Riverfront Extension. Currently, tracks are being built and poured on the Grand Boulevard Bridge. They expect that to be complete in April, with the bridge reopening at the end of the month. There is still no opening date set for that project, though the project has targeted an opening date in 2026.

