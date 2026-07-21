KC Streetcar says World Cup broke 4-week ridership record, led to 5 highest ridership days ever

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar saw record numbers over the course of the World Cup.

Not only was the four-week ridership record broken, but the top five ridership days in KC Streetcar history occurred between June 11 and July 11.

Over the course of the four weeks, the streetcar completed 838,826 passenger trips, which is “more than many U.S. streetcar systems carry in a full year,” KC Streetcar said.

The highest ridership day ever fell on July 11, Kansas City’s final World Cup match, the quarterfinal between Argentina and Switzerland. Nearly 56,000 passengers rode that day.

All of the top five fell on FIFA Fan Festival days.

KC Streetcar KC Streetcar World Cup data

To help provide a seamless experience for riders, KC Streetcar ran nine to 12 streetcars during festival hours as well as eight to 10 RideKC Streetcar Link buses. The final ridership numbers do not include Streetcar Link rides.

Service hours were also extended to accommodate soccer fans.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said the success proved “what happens when you invest in transit.”

“Our streetcar rose to the moment, moving more people than ever before and connecting our neighborhoods, our riverfront, and the biggest event our city has ever hosted,” Lucas said in a news release.

While many fans took advantage of the streetcar to get to Fan Fest, KC Streetcar reports 75% of all June trips were to destinations other than the National World War I Museum and Memorial stop. The three most popular areas were Union Station and Crown Center, along the downtown loop and Midtown.

KC Streetcar KC Streetcar World Cup data

KC Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend said the “remarkable numbers” would not have been possible without teamwork.

“Every streetcar team member and contractor played a critical role in providing a safe, reliable and welcoming service during one of the most significant events in our city’s history,” Gerend said in a news release.

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Streetcar Ambassadors were also credited with keeping the flow moving, assisting riders while ensuring operations ran efficiently.

KC Streetcar said wait times averaged five minutes or less during the World Cup, and there were no major safety incidents. Plus, the KC Streetcar Authority expanded its security team to provide an additional presence at high-volume stops.

Reflecting on the many numbers that were revealed from tournament ridership, KC Streetcar said the data shows public transit serves major events and everyday needs.

“The tournament may be over, but the momentum is here to stay,” Lucas said.

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